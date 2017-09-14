Cashier Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying To Flush Her Newborn Baby Down The Toilet At McDonald's

We officially give up on 2017.

A McDonald's cashier in Redwood City, California is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly tried to flush her newborn baby boy down a toilet after giving birth in one of the fast food restaurant's bathroom stalls.

According to reports, 25-year-old Sarah Lockner was working the evening of September 4 when she visited the restroom several times, complaining of stomach pain.

After a growing concern for Lockner, a co-worker went to check on the woman, only to find a pool of blood on the floor. Lockner brushed off the mess as a heavy period.

Prosecutors said it wasn't until another employee went to assess the situation that they "saw a newborn baby face down in toilet bowl":

"The employee stood up to look above the stall and saw a newborn baby in the toilet with her hand on his back, pushing him down into the toilet water."

The baby is alive and in stable condition, despite having no breath or pulse upon police arrival. The extent of brain damage is unknown at this time.

Lockner — who says she did not know she was pregnant — has been charged with felony child abuse, inflicting great bodily injury, and attempted murder. She is being held on $11 million bail and will be arraigned on September 18.

What a terribly startling story. Sending all the love in the world to that precious child.

