Olivia Munn Hilariously Claps Back At Critics Who Called Her Shady For Posing With Friend In Minnesota Vikings Gear Following Her Aaron Rodgers Split

Olivia Munn Hilariously Claps Back At Critics Who Called Her Shady For Posing With Friend In Minnesota Vikings Gear Following Her Aaron Rodgers Split

9/14/2017 11:26 AM ET | Filed under: ZportzOlivia MunnFootballFunnyInstagramBreakupsShadeShade Or No Shade

olivia munn claps back at critics

Olivia Munn is straight up laughing at those trying to start drama on Instagram.

As you may've seen, the Newsroom alum received some hate for posing in a selfie alongside a friend in a Minnesota Vikings hat following her split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Thankfully, Miz Munn isn't taking the shade to heart as she's since gotten in on the joke.

Originally, Olivia shared the pic (above) of pal Nick Swardson with the caption:

"BFF"

This caused her followers to flood her comments section with remarks like:

"Ok I like the revenge by being best friends w a Vikings fan lol"

"Riiip Aaron Rodgers that dudes got a Viking cap lmao 💀💀"

In order to appease the situation, and downplay any drama she may've caused, Olivia HIGHlariously took to IG a day later and posted:

In case you didn't notice, the 37-year-old photoshopped Rodgers onto the funny man's hat. Genius.

Although, we can't really blame fans for thinking Olivia was being shady as Swardson has taken shots at the football stud before. Need evidence?? We've got it for you (below)!

Weird. This sporting goods store in Canada sells toilet paper.A post shared by Nick Swardson (@realnickswardson) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Regardless, we're glad Olivia is able to have the last laugh!!

[Image via Instagram.]

