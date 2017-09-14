Olivia Munn Hilariously Claps Back At Critics Who Called Her Shady For Posing With Friend In Minnesota Vikings Gear Following Her Aaron Rodgers Split

Selena Gomez is lucky to have such an amazing support system!

As we previously reported, the songstress revealed she received a kidney transplant months ago, all thanks to her best friend and fellow actress, Francia Raisa!

According to TMZ, The Weeknd also played a huge part as he stuck by her side when Selly was rushed to the hospital due to kidney failure back in May! It turns out the star, who has openly talked about her battle with lupus, was in Chicago for the R&B singer's show when it happened.

They say she was already on the list for a kidney transplant.

For those who don't know, lupus is a serious disease which attacks the immune system and can attack the organs, including the kidneys, heart, and lungs.

Selena is so brave for opening up so much to her fans.

We're wishing her the best of health!

