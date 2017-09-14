Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up About Cheating On Wife Sharon: 'Don't Get Caught With Your Mistress'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are truly unbreakable…

In 2016, their 34-year-long marriage was put to the test when the 68-year-old rocker cheated on the 64-year-old co-host of The Talk. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sharon says the former Black Sabbath frontman had affairs with six women, including "some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday, the musician gets real about his infidelity, and the shame it brought to his family.

When asked what's the secret to a long marriage, Ozzy joking responded:

"Don't get caught with your mistress."

But in all seriousness, the "Prince of Darkness" isn't proud of what he did, and is thankful his wife "didn't walk out."

"It's a rock & roll thing – you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy fucker, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realized what a fucking idiot I was. I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more. … When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that shit. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a fucking idiot I've been."'

Even with their hiccups, the two truly love each other, and have moved on from their respective mistakes.

"I suppose it's fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me. She was brought up in a music industry, so she's not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star. But that's a very good question. There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, 'Oh, we've been married 35 years and we've never had a row.' I go, 'You must have been living in a different fucking country.' Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as fuck, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'Fuck, I love you."'

Ozzy and Sharon forever…

