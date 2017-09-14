Sam Smith Tells Elton John He Almost Quit Making Music In Intimate Attitude Interview — 'I Started To Lose Myself'

Sam Smith almost said goodbye to music during his extended hiatus.

In a new revealing interview for Attitude magazine, the 25-year-old singer opened up about his embarrassing Oscars flub, his competitive friendship with Ed Sheeran, and the heartbreak that left him feeling like he "didn't want to do it any more."

So let's start there.

Sam admitted he found it really difficult to channel his emotions into music after he was recently dumped.

He explained in the conversation casually led by Sir Elton John:

"There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place. I got dumped, which wasn't very nice. Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time ’round I just couldn't write for about two months… My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn't want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself."

Ultimately, Sam was able to get back to work — as we can see by his new single Too Good At Goodbyes.

The last time the London native was in the spotlight was when he got a ton of flack for saying he was the first openly gay Oscar winner when he accepted the prestigious award for his James Bond track Writing's On the Wall from 2015's Spectre.

Turns out, he had misread an article by Sir Ian McKellen that really said no openly gay man had ever won the Oscar for best actor.

Sam told the Tiny Dancer icon of the backlash:

"It made me really sad for a few weeks afterwards, I was really upset. But my intentions were good. I met Ian afterwards and we had a laugh about it. I'm at peace with it now … Basically, I just fucked up. I was so nervous… I'd read Sir Ian McKellen's interview the day before saying that no openly gay man had ever won the Oscar for best actor, and in that moment my brain and my mouth didn't work together. That's nerves for you."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 70-year-old artist compared his own relationship with Rod Stewart to Sam's friendship with the Shape Of You singer.

Sir Elton stated:

"Rod and I were competitive with each other, and that's healthy because it drives you, but we loved and supported each other, too. I think perhaps you and Ed Sheeran are the same way. You do both love each other, both admire each other and are going through the same thing as each other, at the same age… You're the new Rod and me!"

To which Sam responded:

"It makes you push yourself. Watching him this past year has just been incredible, but yeah, of course it makes me hungry."

