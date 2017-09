Selena Gomez had a secret kidney transplant after her friend Francia Raisa graciously donated hers!

They're bonded for life now!

An Us Weekly source says the two "are the ultimate" bestiez, so it only makes sense for us to share insight into their beautiful and giving friendship!

Related: More Details About Selena's Kidney Transplant!

Here are five things to know about the 29-year-old:

[Image via Instagram.]