5 Things To Know About Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa!

Selena Gomez had a secret kidney transplant after her friend Francia Raisa graciously donated hers!

They're bonded for life now!

An Us Weekly source says the two "are the ultimate" bestiez, so it only makes sense for us to share insight into their beautiful and giving friendship!

Related: More Details About Selena's Kidney Transplant!

Here are five things to know about the 29-year-old:

1. They bonded through their faith and culture, with the insider sharing:

"Francia is a wonderful friend with a huge heart. They've thought of each other as sisters, and beyond their obvious bond through work and womanhood, they also share a lot through their faith and being Latina. Francia is incredibly supportive and would provide a shoulder to cry on for any friend in need. She really is a wonderfully special person."

2. They met in 2008 at a Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform) visit to a children's hospital, with Francia telling Latina in 2013:

"Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked."

3. The actress has so much love for the singer, admitting to Wetpaint in 2012 that she thinks of Selena as family:

"I love her to death. She's my sister and she is one of the sweetest girls I know. She is so caring and so loving and so nurturing. She's awesome. I don't know where she came from."

4. Gomez helped her through a really hard breakup a year ago, dropping everything to be by her side. In an Instagram post (pic above) wishing her friend a happy birthday, Francia was sharing:

"I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez"

5. Francia is most known for her role on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but has also starred in The Mindy Project, Dear White People, Bring It On: All Or Nothing, and many more projects.

Get you a friend like Selena's!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: amazing, bestiez, disney, francia raisa, health, instagram, kidney, kidney transplant, selena gomez