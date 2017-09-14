Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa Speaks Out About Donating Her Kidney In Beautiful Post!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/14/2017

Francia Raisa is the ultimate BFF!

Cue You've Got A Friend In Me!

Hours after Selena Gomez went public about her secret kidney transplant, Francia Raisa has decided to open up about her decision to donate her kidney to her best friend!

As it's being reported by TMZ that the surgery was hard on the 29-year-old, leaving her unable to participate in any physical activities for two months after, she went on Instagram to write:

The "health nut" is seemingly only now getting back to yoga while her "restricted" diet continues to be monitored, this also according to TMZ.

Francia should feel so proud of the beautiful gift she gave to her friend, and we're glad to hear it sounds like she's recovered now.

So brave!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

