Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Selena Gomez, Health, The Weeknd >> The Weeknd Continues Being The Best Boyfriend Ever — He Scheduled His Tour Around Selena Gomez' Surgery!

The Weeknd Continues Being The Best Boyfriend Ever — He Scheduled His Tour Around Selena Gomez' Surgery!

9/14/2017 6:50 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineSelena GomezHealthThe Weeknd

no title

Selena Gomez has so much support!

Not only does she have an amazing best friend like Francia Raisa to donate a kidney to her, she also has a man willing to put his career on hold!

Related: 5 Things To Know About Francia Raisa!

A source close to Selena told People The Weeknd specifically scheduled his performances around her surgery so he could spend time with her while she recuperated.

That was after the Starboy singer experienced the scariness of her condition firsthand as he was there when she went through kidney failure in May.

The source said Abel wasn't the only one who was by her side:

"It was a super serious operation, and all her friends were worried."

No kidding! It's probably a good thing she waited to tell her fans until after she was already recovered — just think how freaked out the Selenators would have been waiting it out!

We're just glad Selena has such a good support system — and such a great man!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump Defends His Charlottesville Statement AGAIN! He Can't Admit He Was Wrong About Nazis!
Next story »
Cashier Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Trying To Flush Her Newborn Baby Down The Toilet At McDonald's
See All Comments