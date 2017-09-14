The Weeknd Continues Being The Best Boyfriend Ever — He Scheduled His Tour Around Selena Gomez' Surgery!

Selena Gomez has so much support!

Not only does she have an amazing best friend like Francia Raisa to donate a kidney to her, she also has a man willing to put his career on hold!

A source close to Selena told People The Weeknd specifically scheduled his performances around her surgery so he could spend time with her while she recuperated.

That was after the Starboy singer experienced the scariness of her condition firsthand as he was there when she went through kidney failure in May.

The source said Abel wasn't the only one who was by her side:

"It was a super serious operation, and all her friends were worried."

No kidding! It's probably a good thing she waited to tell her fans until after she was already recovered — just think how freaked out the Selenators would have been waiting it out!

We're just glad Selena has such a good support system — and such a great man!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: health, kidney transplant, love line, lupus, selena gomez, surgery, the weeknd