Selena Gomez Received Kidney Transplant From Bestie Francia Raisa

What an incredible gift.

As some of you may've noticed, Selena Gomez has been laying low quite a bit this summer. However, on Thursday, the Fetish singer took to Instagram to explain that she has a good reason for being MIA. It appears the former Disney darling needed to get a kidney transplant over complications from her Lupus disease.

Alongside the pic (above), the A-lister shared:

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."

Intense stuff. Regardless, we're just happy that Selly G is doing everything in her power to stay healthy.

The Weeknd's lady also made sure to thank pal Francia Raisa for selflessly donating her kidney. On The Secret Life of the American Teenager actress' generosity, the industry vet added:

"And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

We're not crying, YOU ARE. We're sure Selena's fans are also grateful for Francia's act of kindness.

Be sure to take a look at the other surgery pics Selena shared online in the gallery (above).

