Don't expect everyone to know who you are… especially Drake's security guard.

That's what Shawn Mendes learned the hard way when he tried to approach the rapper at a concert in Toronto — and almost ended up in Stitches!

The 19-year-old singer stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday and talked about his various friendships with fellow musicians.

Video: Ed Sheeran Joins Shawn For Surprise Concert Duet!

And while Mendes has no problem getting in touch with Ed Sheeran, approaching Drizzy at a crowded concert venue is a whole different story — one that ended with the 30-year-old's "6' 6" 300 lbs" security guard roughing him up!

Watch the singer reenact the full story for Jimmy Fallon (below)!

[Image via Instagram/NBC.]

