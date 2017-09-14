South Park is done tackling Donald Trump, just like they promised.

But they are going after the ignorant white nationalists he has emboldened. And Amazon Echo apparently.

In the season 21 premiere, a Charlottesville-inspired mob of white supremacists complain about being replaced, only it's not minorities they're shouting about — it's technology.

Video: White Supremacist Gets Scared & Takes Off His Uniform — Saying He's Just At The March 'For The Fun'

The Tiki torch-wielding marchers are upset because automation has made their jobs obsolete. So Randy Marsh convinces townspeople to get rid of their Google Homes and Amazon Echos and give the complainers the jobs that automated systems like Alexa do.

Obviously this doesn't help — after all, they're really protesting because they're racist pieces of shit.

That simple, blunt point was something the show made it difficult for many viewers to miss, as the Amazon Echo subplot invaded people's homes.

See, throughout the episode, Cartman would ask the Echo for all sorts of things ("Alexa, tell me a joke."), causing thousands of viewers' own Echos to respond — sometimes in HIGHlariously foul-mouthed ways!

Ch-ch-check out some of the hijinks (below)!

This @SouthPark episode has set my @amazon Alexa off about 15 times so far. Had to unplug it

— Chris (@ChrisMn84) September 14, 2017

Who else’s Alexa’s keep going off every time Cartman says something on the Alexa during this South Park episode 😂 #SouthPark21 pic.twitter.com/strwnTST23

— Kenny Eaton (@Kenny_623) September 14, 2017





This episode of South Park drove my Alexa crazy. I never knew my Alexa had such a potty mouth. pic.twitter.com/lWIHySClRd

— Tony French (@TonyLFrench) September 14, 2017

This fucking South Park ep has triggered my Alexa like 6 times. I now have "hairy balls" and "smelly tampons" on my Amazon shopping list.

— Owen Halpert (@OwenHalpert) September 14, 2017

@SouthPark nailed it tonight. In other news I have an erroneous alarm set for 7am and a set of hairy balls on my shopping list. #alexa

— Barto (@scottbarto) September 14, 2017

[Image via Comedy Central.]

