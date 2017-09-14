Tyrese Gibson SLAMS 'Bitter' Ex After She Obtains Custody Of Their Daughter Amid Abuse Claims

Forget Tyrese Gibson's drama with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, The Fate Of The Furious actor has SERIOUS beef with his ex-wife.

On Wednesday, the Transformers alum took to Instagram to complain about ex Norma Mitchell Gibson after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Oh man.

In case you haven't heard, Norma was given temporary physical and legal custody of the 10-year-old daughter she shares with Tyrese, named Shayla. It's said Gibson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from both Norma and Shayla. There is to be a hearing on October 2, but Tyrese did not receive visitation rights ahead of the court date.

The 38-year-old is clearly taking this courtroom loss hard as he has since accused his baby momma of "being bitter" and "resentful." Alongside the pic (above), Tyrese noted:

"All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I've only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter…… There's someone out here for everybody - Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …."

Shots fired! He continued:

"But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor……"

Although Tyrese has claimed to be innocent, Norma has accused her ex of abusing their daughter on August 19. Specifically, Shayla's momma stated in legal documents:

"[Tyrese] pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."

Norma also claims Gibson hit Shayla "between 12 and 16 times" — which led the child to complain that she couldn't sit down because of the pain. Per Norma's declaration, Tyrese beat her while she was pregnant with their daughter. How awful.

Mitchell Gibson went onto share that the action movie star has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, as well as, manic behavior by three psychotherapists. Norma is also concerned about Shayla going to Dubai with Tyrese as he has threatened to take the youth there in the past. To make matters worse, Gibson didn't return the youngster's passport when Norma requested it.

Regardless, Gibson has maintained his innocence as he concluded his post:

"All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am - that's my story and I'm sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst….."

Intense stuff. We're certain this isn't the last we've heard of this drama.

