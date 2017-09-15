So scary.

On Friday morning, 22 people were whisked to hospitals after an explosion occurred at a London tube station. According to authorities, the rush hour blast at the Parsons Green stop IS being investigated as a terrorist attack. Oh no.

Related: Trump Defends His Charlottesville Statement AGAIN

While several people are currently seeking medical treatment, the NHS England London has noted that the injuries being treated are not considered serious. Earlier this morning, the organization posted on Twitter:

[Image via Becher/WENN.]