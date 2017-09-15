Home Videos Photos Shop
Bella Hadid Defends Female Paparazzo After Her Own Security Guard Gets Too Aggressive!

Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some rock couture and walk runways.

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid came to the rescue of a female paparazzo when her security got too aggressive with the photographer following the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week. AH-Mazing!

Upon witnessing the interaction between her male bodyguard and the shutterbug, Miz Hadid jumped in and reprimanded:

"Excuse me, can you please— Don't touch her!"

Gigi Hadid's sister even pulled the security guard away from the photographer. The supermodel made sure to genuinely ask the woman:

"Are you okay? Are you okay?"

Unsurprisingly, the security detail got a little defensive while being rebuked. However, the 20-year-old had no qualms putting her employee in his place. Also, it's pretty respectable that Hadid came to a member of the paparazzi's defense as they haven't always been respectful of her privacy.

Remember how they hounded her after her breakup with The Weeknd??? Smh.

But hey, you know what they, treat others the way you'd want to be treated. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the whole encounter (below)!

