Sex And The City Author Candace Bushnell Reveals The Shocking Reason Why Carrie Ended Up With Mr. Big!

As they say, mother knows best!

Earlier this week, Us Weekly spoke to Sex And The City author Candace Bushnell at their Stylish New Yorkers party where she dropped a MAJOR bombshell regarding Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

Related: Chris Noth Doesn't Want To Play Mr. Big Anymore!

When asked if the sex columnist should've stayed with ex-boyfriend Aidan (played by John Corbett), Bushnell responded:

"My mother always hated Aidan, for some reason, so I could never really be team Aidan. Whenever I would go home and visit my parents, my mother would say, 'Why is Carrie with Aidan and not Mr. Big? You've got to get rid of Aidan.' My mother never felt that Aidan was the right person for Carrie. So I felt obligated to take her side."'

Damn. Aidan always gets the short end of the stick!

While Candace hopes Carrie and Big are "still happily married," you might not see their blissful love affair in another SATC movie.

"I always wish that it would… I don't know if it will ever happen, probably not."

Sorry fans! Grab a Cosmo and drink your sorrows away!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: bookz, film flickers, love line, sarah jessica parker, sex and the city