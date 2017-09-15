Home Videos Photos Shop
Run, Haters! Bhad Bhabie A.K.A. Cash Me Ousside Girl Just Signed A Multi-Million Dollar Record Deal!

Like it or not, you'll be cashing Danielle Bregoli on the radio before you know it.

On Friday, Bhad Bhabie — the artist formerly known as the Cash Me Ousside girl — announced she just scored a major record deal with Atlantic Records.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ that the 14-year-old got the attention of execs after her debut single These Heaux generated huge success.

Not only did the song's music video garner over 21 million views, it made Bregoli the youngest female rapper to chart the Hot 100 after debuting at number 77.

The multi-million dollar deal reportedly includes multiple albums — and yes, Bregoli will continue to rap under the name Bhad Bhabie.

Under Atlantic, the rising star will be under the same label as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa, and Cardi B… sounds like she's here to stay for a while!

