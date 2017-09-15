Chris Pratt Has Apparently Just Joined Justin Bieber's Star-Studded Hillsong Church!

Chris Pratt may have found a new focus for his devotion after separating from Anna Faris last month.

According to The Blast, the Jurassic World star was spotted this week attending the Hillsong Church — the new religious hot spot for celebs in Los Angeles.

If you're thinking that name sounds familiar, it may be because Hillsong is the favorite place of worship for Justin Bieber!

Video: Chris Proves He Has No Idea How To Be Single In Unaired Ellen DeGeneres Segment!

The Biebs famously canceled his Purpose tour after some soul searching following his "spiritual awakening" with pastor Carl Lentz.

Some are even calling Justin the Tom Cruise of the church, which has seen a rise in popularity in Hollywood over the past few months, with celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Vanessa Hudgens, Kourtney Kardashian, and Nick Jonas in attendance.

[Image via Instagram/Twitter.]

