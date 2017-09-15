Home Videos Photos Shop
Chris Pratt Proves He Has No Idea How To Be Single In Unaired Ellen DeGeneres Segment!

Chris Pratt Proves He Has No Idea How To Be Single In Unaired Ellen DeGeneres Segment!

9/15/2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris gave us no clues they were on their way to separation before hitting us with the bombshell of sadness last month.

Or maybe they did?

Ellen DeGeneres released the first in a new series of unaired bits with celebrity guests this week, a hot seat questionnaire segment with Chris filmed way back in May.

Related: Anna Admits Chris Was Not Her 'Best Friend'

Besides completely blowing the "favorite pick up line" question, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star is also asked to pick a movie title to describe his love life — and he picked Operation Dumbo Drop. Eesh.

It's funny… but also sad.

Ch-ch-check out Chris answering all of Ellen's Burning Questions (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

