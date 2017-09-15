Cole Sprouse Makes A Huge Effort To NOT Deny Romance With Riverdale Costar Lili Reinhart!

Cole Sprouse just did quite the dance to avoid denying his rumored romance with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

As we previously reported, fans of The CW drama were sent into a tizzy when reports of an IRL relationship between Sprouse and Reinhart trickled in after San Diego Comic-Con. At the time, it was said that the on-screen couple couldn't keep their hands off each other during a SDCC bash.

Related: The Weeknd Continues Being The Best Boyfriend Ever

While neither Cole nor Lili have confirmed the romance, one half of the duo isn't itching for the rumors to disappear. During a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, the blonde actress had no comment to share on the gossip — but her alleged beau responded VVV differently.

In regards to the gossip about his relationship with Lili, the former Disney darling dished:

"Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Cami [Camila Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real and talk about. So I think that kind of discussion, especially because it's based so much on rumor and hearsay, needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We're all still human lives that are interacting with the source material. But, truthfully, it's very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we're resonating so strongly from our character perspective that people really want that to be true."

Did anyone else realize that he completely avoided answering the question?? How masterful.

He continued:

"I think as professional actors we can pat ourselves on the back for that and go, 'This was a success.' It was such a success that people want to see it in real life."

Oh, just make things public already. LOLz!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: cole sprouse, comic-con, disney, lili reinhart, love line, riverdale, the cw, tv news, young hollywood