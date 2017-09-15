Demi Lovato Calls Her Sexuality 'Irrelevant' While Teasing A Big Reveal Via Her Documentary!

Demi Lovato will give specifics about her sexuality when she's ready to.

As we previously reported, the Sorry Not Sorry singer has been romantically linked to DJ/Producer Lauren Abedini following a handsy outing to Disneyland. Despite the recent public outing, Miz Lovato is staying relatively tight-lipped about her private life.

When asked by PrideSource to define her sexuality, the former Disney darling coyly dished:

"I love who I love… I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about."

Though Demi isn't eager to label herself, she's still an LGBT ally. The A-lister continued:

"I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff, just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite."

Sure, sure. If you're bummed by this response, don't fret, as the 25-year-old teased that she potentially addresses this topic in her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Still Complicated. Demi noted:

"Watch my documentary. If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms."

So cryptic!! Regardless, there's no denying that Demi is a gay icon as she previously received the GLAAD Vanguard Award. On what is was like to receive the honor, Lovato relayed:

"It definitely meant something that it was being presented by somebody [Nick Jonas] who has been very, very close to me for almost 10 years of my life, but also, it felt really amazing that I was being awarded by a whole community of people. I wasn't seeking an award for it. I was just doing what is right. And people should be accepting of the LGBT community. It's a no-brainer for me. So, defending and standing up for the LGBT community is something that I've always been fearless to do because it's just the right thing to do."

Hear! Hear! Although, Demi does have bitter sweet memories of that awards show as she accidentally outed her grandfather during the event. The hitmaker shared:

"He definitely influenced me a lot. I actually would not like to talk about it just because I feel like – I think I outed him, actually, to some relatives, so it's kind of a sensitive subject."

Oh man. Demi may've danced around answering certain questions, but she did advise those struggling with their sexual orientation to not hide behind drugs and/or alcohol. The songstress warned:

"I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity. The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don't even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol."

Well said. Lovato also shared that she'd "love to share the stage with Lady Gaga and Cher." When asked about collaborating with nemesis Mariah Carey, Demi quipped:

"You're funny… I think she's got an incredible voice and, you know, yeah, I'd love to share the stage with her."

Demi was THIS CLOSE to being shady. LOLz.

Be sure to catch her doc when it drops on YouTube on October 12.

