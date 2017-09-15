Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Yummy Yummy Screw, Ellen DeGeneres, Sin City, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Skin, Dance, Daytime TV >> Ellen DeGeneres Grinds On Channing Tatum At Magic Mike Live In Vegas — 'I'm Still On My Team, But I Get It!'

Ellen DeGeneres Grinds On Channing Tatum At Magic Mike Live In Vegas — 'I'm Still On My Team, But I Get It!'

9/15/2017 1:54 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsYummy Yummy ScrewEllen DeGeneresSin CityHalle BerryChanning TatumSkinDanceDaytime TV

no title

Stop everything you're doing and watch Channing Tatum on Ellen!

In two very different segments, the 37-year-old actor took Ellen DeGeneres to his Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas and then follows through on a dare from Halle Berry to dress up as Elsa from Frozen and lip-sync Let It Go!

It is truly glorious.

Related: Channing Helps A Guy Propose To His GF On The Radio

The first clip (below) shows the comedian and her crew literally getting down and dirty in Sin City with the male dancers — a night that left her understanding what all the fuss was about:

"I'm still on my team, but I get it."

We guess what happens in Vegas ends up on daytime TV! Ha!

Watch (below)!!

Then, Channing is forced to channel his inner princess to perform a song at the request of Miz Berry (below)!

Now, THIS is quality television!

[Image via EllenTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Cole Sprouse Makes A Huge Effort To NOT Deny Romance With Riverdale Costar Lili Reinhart!
Next story »
Campus Security Guard Accidentally Shoots Himself, Blames Imaginary Black Man
See All Comments