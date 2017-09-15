Ellen DeGeneres Grinds On Channing Tatum At Magic Mike Live In Vegas — 'I'm Still On My Team, But I Get It!'

Stop everything you're doing and watch Channing Tatum on Ellen!

In two very different segments, the 37-year-old actor took Ellen DeGeneres to his Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas and then follows through on a dare from Halle Berry to dress up as Elsa from Frozen and lip-sync Let It Go!

It is truly glorious.

The first clip (below) shows the comedian and her crew literally getting down and dirty in Sin City with the male dancers — a night that left her understanding what all the fuss was about:

"I'm still on my team, but I get it."

We guess what happens in Vegas ends up on daytime TV! Ha!

Watch (below)!!

Then, Channing is forced to channel his inner princess to perform a song at the request of Miz Berry (below)!

Now, THIS is quality television!

