Fergie & Josh Duhamel's Inherent Differences Reportedly Played A 'Big Factor' In Split

Another day, another upsetting celebrity split.

Though fans may be shocked by Fergie and Josh Duhamel's separation announcement, it appears that those close to the couple saw this news coming. Ooh, go on.

According to one source, the Glamorous singer and the Transformer actor's inherent differences played a major factor in their split. The confidant noted to People:

"People close to them won't be surprised that this ended…A big factor is how different Fergie and Josh are. In the beginning, it was what attracted them to each other and made them so fun to be around."

Although the hitmaker is "fun and outgoing" and the 44-year-old is "charming and relaxed," the pair's different backgrounds made things difficult down the line. The insider continued:

"But they come from totally different backgrounds and they wanted different things… [Their lives] were heading in two separate directions and [they] are often apart because of work."

What a bummer. Not to mention, a pal of Fergie's added:

"Josh is low-key and laid back. Fergie is more high maintenance and very focused on her career. He definitely wants more kids and has always wanted to be a family man."

And while many are saying this breakup "has been a long time coming," the Duhamels were trying to have another baby just last year. A tipster revealed to Us Weekly:

"They were trying to have another baby as of last year. There had been a lot of talk in Fergie and Josh's household about expanding the family."

Well, well. Nonetheless, things appear to be really over between the two as Josh was spotted sans his wedding ring on Thursday during a solemn hike in El Lay. Duhamel was last seen wearing his ring on June 30.

We're certainly saddened by Fergie and Josh's breakup, but we're happy their keeping things amicable. Apparently, the former love birds are still "obsessed" with their four-year-old Axl and "love being parents." Awwwww.

