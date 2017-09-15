Home Videos Photos Shop
Fergie EXPERTLY Dodged Questions About Her Sex Life With Josh Duhamel & Adoption Rumors Days Before Split!

9/15/2017 12:41 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLove LineFergieJosh DuhamelBreakups

Fergie was not ready to talk about her love life before news of her separation came out!

Days ahead of her and Josh Duhamel's announcement, the singer sat down with 103.5 KTU's Cubby and Carolina in the Morning to talk new music, but unfortunately for her, questions about her sex life came up!

While the 42-year-old gracefully shut down adoption rumors by spinning it into "birthing a different kind of baby," referring to her music, she did admit:

"I have no idea what's in the future."

Sure, Fergie!!

But in a more direct way, Carolina later asked ​how she keeps her marriage to Josh "spicy and fresh," implying it has something to do with all the latex she wears.

And the Black Eyed Peas alum rode that wave into how she wears costumes around with her son Axl. NO mention of Josh at all!

You've got to see her expertly dodge these personal questions (above)!

