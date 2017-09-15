Home Videos Photos Shop
Cue The Nostalgia! The Fuller House Season Three Trailer Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Full House!

Cue The Nostalgia! The Fuller House Season Three Trailer Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Full House!

9/15/2017

WE'RE SO OLD.

On Friday, Netflix released the season three trailer for Fuller House — and we can literally feel the grey hairs coming in as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of the premiere of Full House! The nostalgia!

The whole gang (minus the Olsen Twins) is back together for the season premiering on September 22 and even though Candace Cameron Bure, Jodi Sweetin, and Andrea Barber are now running the show… we still get plenty of Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier!

Watch the cute trailer (above)!!

