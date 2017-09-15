Cue The Nostalgia! The Fuller House Season Three Trailer Celebrates The 30th Anniversary Of Full House!

Ellen DeGeneres Grinds On Channing Tatum At Magic Mike Live In Vegas -- 'I'm Still On My Team, But I Get It!'
Stop everything you're doing and watch Channing Tatum on Ellen!
In two very different segments, the 37-year-old actor took Ellen DeGeneres to his Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas and then follows through on a dare from Halle Berry to dress up as Elsa from Frozen and lip-sync Let It Go!
It is truly glorious.
Related: Channing Helps A Guy Propose To His GF On The Radio
The first clip (below) shows the comedian and her crew literally getting down and dirty in Sin City with the male dancers -- a night that left her understanding what all the fuss was about:
"I'm still on my team, but I get it."
We guess what happens in Vegas ends up on daytime TV! Ha!
Watch (below)!!
[Image via EllenTube.]