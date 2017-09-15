New Game Of Thrones Fan Theory Makes Jon & Dany Sex WAY More Gross!

Game Of Thrones fans are some of the most clever out there — and also some of the sickest!

After the season 7 finale, we now all know R+L=J ended up being true; Jon Snow is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, making his relationship with Dany a total "I Fucked My Aunt" situation. But what if it's even MORE incestuous?

A fan asked author George R.R. Martin about the lemon tree Dany remembers from when she was a small child, pointing out that lemons grow in Dorne, not Braavos where she thinks she was raised. Martin, who once told actor Alfie Allen that Jon Snow's parentage was "a bit of a Luke Skywalker situation" was coy about the answer but called the reader "very perceptive."

But why is Dany secretly growing up in Dorne important?

As you'll recall, Jon Snow was hidden away in the Tower of Joy (which is in Dorne) where he was given to Ned Stark to hide away. But Ned was gone for another nine months, which happens to be Jon and Dany's exact age difference according to the books.

The theory goes that Dany was ALSO a secret child of Rhaegar, and Ned thought it would be safer to hide her separately from Jon. Because of her silver hair, she was unmistakably Targaryen, so he pretended she was the daughter of Aerys the Mad King.

But really, like Luke and Leia in Star Wars, Jon and Dany are… LONG LOST BROTHER AND SISTER!

That would give a kind of gross full circle to the entire story as it all started with the secret of the Lannister incest. But let's face it, it's just TOO gross!

But this "Luke and Leia Targaryen" theory is far from the strangest…

Tags: bookz, conspiracy corner, emilia clarke, game of thrones, george r.r. martin, kit harington, sex, star wars, tv news