Pretty In Pink Star Harry Dean Stanton Dead At 91

On Friday the world lost a real legend and one of the classic movie dads.

TMZ is reporting that Harry Dean Stanton passed away peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

Stanton was known as a "that guy" throughout his six decade film career; he appeared prominently in films like Alien, Repo Man, Escape From New York, The Godfather Part II, Cool Hand Luke, and many more.

More recently he could be seen in HBO's Big Love and in the Showtime revival of Twin Peaks.

But for many he was best known as Andie's hard-luck but loving dad Jack in the '80s classic Pretty In Pink. Ironically Stanton was a lifelong bachelor.

Harry was also the star of an upcoming film called Lucky, out September 29, for which he was already getting rave reviews. See the moving trailer for his final film (below):

