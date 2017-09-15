Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Driving Her Vehicle Into A Ditch

Uh oh.

On Thursday, Heather Locklear was hospitalized after she drove her Porsche into a ditch. How on Earth did this happen??

According to reports, the Melrose Place alum's "single car wreck" took place around 6 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, CA. It's said Heather, and Heather alone, drove her vehicle into the trench — but was very alert following the incident.

The blonde industry vet was then whisked away to a local hospital as she had minor injuries. Thankfully, the cops have confirmed that neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the 55-year-old's crash. In fact, Heather wasn't even cited for the wreck.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on this story as it's likely that Heather will drop a statement sometime soon!!

[Image via Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: health, heather locklear, legal matters, melrose place, oops!