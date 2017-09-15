Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Baby Boy Could Arrive Any Day Now!!

Is Baby Speidi on the way??

Heidi Montag teased that might be a possibly as she and her husband Spencer Pratt documented their trip to the doctor on Thursday. In fact, during one of Mrs. Pratt's Instagram stories, we learned that she's already one centimeter dilated. How exciting!

The Hills alum spilled on social media:

"Well this doctor visit was a little different to what I thought. I'm about 1 cm dilated and we're just hoping he doesn't come too early!"

This was understandably a shock for the Pratts as they were initially expecting their little one to arrive on October 19. Our hearts go out to Spencer as he looked a little overwhelmed in his wife's story. At one point, Lauren Conrad's nemesis simply told his wife, "Gnarly" while processing the news.

The doctor also informed the reality TV vets that their baby boy had officially flipped, to which Heidi responded:

"He's officially flipped. Yeah! Optimal birthing position!"

Squee!! The former MTV starlet also got an update on her pregnancy weight gain as she popped on the scale and learned that she's now 145.8 pounds.

As the Pratts' kiddo could arrive any day now, the twosome rushed to get some last minute chores done. The pair not only got their teeth cleaned by Spencer's poppa, but they made sure to pick up a "just in case" preemie outfit too. The pregnant TV personality seems more than ready to welcome her son into the world, as she noted to her followers:

"Well we had to stop by the store and I got a little preemie outfit in case he comes early. He is coming early. I just hope not too early."

Spencer appears to be a bit in denial though as he quipped to his wife:

"He's not coming early… Stay in that belly, boy!"

LOLz. We're SO excited for Heidi and Spencer — and cannot wait to meet their little boy when he arrives (early or not).

