Earlier this week, the internet was blessed with a selfie of three hot cops from the Gainesville Police Department on their way to respond to damages from Hurricane Irma.

Hundreds of thousands of thirsty commenters gushed over the heroic hunks -- but now, many are taking back their admiration. Why? Because one of the pretty officers is actually pretty anti-Semitic!

According to The Sun, old posts from the personal Facebook page of Officer Hamill (the middle one with the beard) show he made some really messed up Jewish jokes a few years ago.

In a screenshot of an April 2013 post, Hamill allegedly wrote:

[Image via Facebook.]