Earlier this week, the internet was blessed with a selfie of three hot cops from the Gainesville Police Department on their way to respond to damages from Hurricane Irma.
Hundreds of thousands of thirsty commenters gushed over the heroic hunks — but now, many are taking back their admiration. Why? Because one of the pretty officers is actually pretty anti-Semitic!
Related: Chainsaw Nun Becomes Internet Icon Following Irma!
According to The Sun, old posts from the personal Facebook page of Officer Hamill (the middle one with the beard) show he made some really messed up Jewish jokes a few years ago.
In a screenshot of an April 2013 post, Hamill allegedly wrote:
"Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, ‘What's the difference between boy scouts and jews?' Anybody know? Well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.'"
After a user replied to the post calling it "messed up," Hamill replied back, "u don't like it? don't read it then."
Ugh… that shrunk us right up.
Related: Twitter Is Horned Up Over CNN's Chris Cuomo In A T-Shirt!
This wasn't the future officer's first offense, either. In another screenshot from a 2001 post:
"so I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality it's YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha."
Ick. This is just like that time the internet discovered Ken Bone's creepy Reddit posts last year… except Hamill's posts are, like, 6 million times worse.
GPD spokesman Ben Tobias said the department is reviewing a complaint against Hamill, who was sworn in as an officer in October 2016, adding that the agency would not comment until it completes an investigation:
"The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter."
Well, we guess we can cancel our pre-order of the "Hot Cops of Gainesville" calendar…
[Image via Facebook.]
Tags: controversy, facebook, gainesville police department, hurricane irma, legal matters, officer hamill, viral: news