Jennifer Lawrence Is Hungover & Hilarious As She Tells Seth Meyers About Getting Into A Drunken Bar Fight In Budapest — WATCH!

Jennifer Lawrence is a trooper!

The 27-year-old appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers the day after her big night out for the mother! premiere — and needless to say, she was in rare form!

Fortunately, the late night host had some red wine for the "morbidly hungover" actress — and the two sipped some vino as J.Law recounted several drinking stories, one including a drunken bar fight in Budapest while she was filming her upcoming movie Red Sparrow.

The celeb recounted how she was out one night when a fan asked her for a selfie. When Jennifer said no, the guy responded with a big ol' "fuck you."

Needless to say, it didn't end well for the fan as Miz Lawrence proceeded to pour all nearby beers all over him and his luggage. Damn, bb!

Listen to her tell the story (below)!!

And here's her take on the craziness that went down at the mother! premiere (below)!

