Jimmy Kimmel's Emmy-Hosting Advice To Stephen Colbert Is Kind Of Fucked Up…

9/15/2017 1:11 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsStephen ColbertJimmy KimmelOscarsEmmysFunnyLate Night TV

Jimmy Kimmel knows that anything can happen during an award show. Which is why the comedian likes to "rule with fear" when hosting Hollywood's prestigious ceremonies!

On Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host gave Stephen Colbert some inneresting advice for his upcoming hosting gig at the Emmys on Sunday: don't be afraid to punish any unruly celebs!

We guess that Best Picture snafu at the Oscars really messed Kimmel up. Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the clips (below) to hear the hosts talk hosting and play a weird odor-detecting game with their agent!

