Two Kids Tell John Legend What To Say To Their Mom In Adorably Smart Capri Sun Ad — WATCH!

9/15/2017 6:13 PM ET | Filed under: Business BlitzJohn LegendCute!Ad CampaignsCute KidzChrissy Teigen

John Legend

What makes John Legend even more adorable?

Having two even more adorable kids tell him what to say!

In a new adorably genius Capri Sun ad, Chrissy Teigen's husband teams up with two kiddos to prank their unsuspecting mom in a yoga class. We're sold!

Watch the hilarity (below)!!

So cute!

