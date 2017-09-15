Listen To This: Lonely Star!

This song makes us sooooo happy!

It's feel-good but in an authentic and earthy way!

Lola Marsh is a duo from Israel, which makes us love them even more! And they're female fronted, which we love even more!

Their lead singer's voice is hypnotic and their song Wishing Girl reminds us of the bubbly magic of Vance Joy's Riptide. If you liked that tune, then you will really enjoy this one too!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lola Marsh!

Tags: listen to this