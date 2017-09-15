Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Music Minute, One Direction, Nick Jonas, Niall Horan >> Nick Jonas' Find You Outshines Niall Horan's Too Much To Ask In This Week's New Music Friday — LISTEN!

9/15/2017 11:17 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteOne DirectionNick JonasNiall Horan

Niall Horan and Nick Jonas

We were all rooting for you, Niall Horan!

On Friday, we got new tunes from both the former One Directioner and Nick Jonas — and we have to say we're definitely more impressed with the JoBro!

First up, the 24-year-old Irish artist released a slow jam called Too Much To Ask, and although we LOVE him, we feel like this song is pretty mediocre and lacks the passion we know he has!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Meanwhile… you'll be able to find us bopping along to Nick's Find You ALL weekend! We hope it gets the radio play it so deserves!

Listen (below)!!

Thoughts?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/Becher/WENN.]

