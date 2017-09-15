Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Finally Settle Custody Battle Over Dream Kardashian — But He'll Have To Pay Up!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's court battle is finally over!

The formerly engaged couple were facing off on custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, along with child support!

According to TMZ, the pair will share what's basically joint custody of the 10-month-old, with the poppa getting a tiny bit more than 50%.

He'll have to pay up in another way though!

While he was fighting to only pay his ex $10k a month for child support, he'll be paying Chyna $20k. And in exchange, she agreed to drop her domestic violence allegations!

To start, the momma-of-two originally wanted more than $50k so she took quite the cut. Plus, it sounds like most of the money Rob will be paying up will be going towards nannies. At least for her she got him to cover her legal fees!

Their sources say the 30-year-old voiced concern about her parenting, and he wants to be sure there will always be enough nannies for Dream while in Chyna's care. Especially since she supposedly doesn't bring the baby on her trips.

Somehow, it seems like the drama between the parents is far from over.

Hopefully Rob can pay what adds up to be $240k/year or else he's going to have some big problems. Or Kris Jenner will at least…

