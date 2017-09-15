Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dead Of Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell 's ex-wife, Michelle Rounds , 46, died of an apparent suicide at her home on Monday.

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

Michelle's mom also shared:

"… If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out …"

The couple started dating in 2011 and got married in 2012, only to break up in November 2014 and finalize a divorce in March 2016.

Rosie and Michelle adopted their daughter, Dakota, who is now 4 years old, a few months after they wed.

Rest in peace, Michelle.