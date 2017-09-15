New Details About Why Francia Raisa Donated Her Kidney To Selena Gomez & How She Kept It A Secret!

Francia Raisa showed just how big her heart is when she donated her kidney to Selena Gomez at her time of need!

The bonded besties have both spoken out about the transplant, which is said to have been done in June at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

More details are coming out about their close relationship, and just how they were able to keep the surgery a secret until now.

One source close to Francia told Us Weekly:

"Francia and Selena are like sisters. There's a group of girls who have always stuck close to Selena. Her inner circle is very tight and everyone protects Selena. Francia comes from a big family … Selena is like a sister to her. Selena didn't ask Francia to be tested as a match — Francia is the kind of person who would offer to do that for any one of her friends."

The 29-year-old couldn't have done more for Selena!

Even making sure to keep it a secret, the Dear White People star didn't fill anyone in on who would be receiving her organ:

"Francia told a few people in her inner circle that she was donating one of her kidneys, but no one knew who it was for. A lot of people in their inner circle knew that Francia was undergoing surgery but really didn't ask too many questions."

Still, they weren't "shocked" learning she donated her kidney to the superstar:

"That's how close they are. They've always been very spiritual and into God, and even more so now. They both prayed a lot about this surgery and once Selena's health issues got worse."

Thankfully, it sounds like Francia has already bounced back after the operation:

"Francia is totally fine now, she's back to normal. Francia lives a very healthy lifestyle and she's busy with work. The recovery time for her was very quick."

Selena seems to have recovered as well as she was spotted being active during Fashion Week on top of being on set of an upcoming Woody Allen movie.

We're wishing them good health!

