Francia Raisa's Mother Denies Any Money Changed Hands Between Selena Gomez & Her Daughter!

We are so inspired by the friendship between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa!

For someone to give up a kidney, literally a part of themselves for their friend — we can hardly imagine!

Related: The Weeknd Scheduled His Tour Around Selena's Surgery!

But in a new interview with Al Rojo Vivo, Francia's mother, Virginia Almendarez, explained the pair are really more like family. She said:

"They've been friends for many years. They're like sisters. I love her a lot, too. She loves me a lot. She says I'm her mom. I'm very proud of both of them."

So how did Virginia react to first learning her daughter's plans? She was afraid, but the more she learned the more she realized everything would be fine:

"Francia Raisa is an adult already, and she makes her own choices. She told me about it, and of course, at first, I was worried, but then she said that she had been thoroughly informed about everything and that she was going to do it. All I could do was support her. People need to know that you can live with one kidney, there are a lot of individuals that get scared to donate to people that need it because they're afraid of never again living a normal life. But there is no danger."

Of course, the pair had the best of care. Francia's mom confirmed Selena rented a house for the friends to live in for a month with "nurses there to care for them":

"Yes, I went there to visit her. Because of my job, I didn't have a lot of time but they were there, and I would go one to two times a week."

In fact, as we've heard, Francia has already recovered!

Related: New Details About How Selena & Francia Kept The Secret!

Momma confirms her girl is already back at work:

"She's actually filming a TV show that's called Grown-ish [a spinoff of Black-ish], and she's just going about her normal life… Thank God they're both doing great. Thankfully the kidney was compatible and that everything came out perfectly."

When asked whether any money changed hands, Almendarez flatly denies it:

"No, not even a single penny. Some people are treating this as if there was money involved. Francia did it for friendship, for her love for Selena, and because they care a lot for each other. She didn't receive any benefit from this, only the benefit of Selena having a better life."

So amazing!

And of course Selena's mother Mandy Teefey thought so, too! Virginia says when the two moms finally saw one another they simply hugged, Mandy saying:

"I don't know what to say."

Virginia says the surgery has (understandably) brought the two friends closer together:

"The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I'm very proud of both of them. Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else."

No kidding! A huge heart and compatible kidneys! What a perfect friend!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: bestiez, francia raisa, health, kidney transplant, mandy teefey, perezcious parenting, selena gomez, surgery, virginia almendarez