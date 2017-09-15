Home Videos Photos Shop
Shakira's Perro Fiel Music Video Featuring Nicky Jam Will Give You Major Dance Envy — WATCH!

9/15/2017 4:04 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteShakiraDance

Shakira

Shakira's still got it!

The 40-year-old songstress finally released her music video for Perro Fiel featuring Nicky Jam on Friday — and we're pretty sure we didn't blink through the entire thing!

The visual was filmed in Barcelona, Spain, and shows Shakira in several sexy outfits — one involving gold body paint — as she shows off her famous dance moves! Goals!!

Watch the hot music video (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

