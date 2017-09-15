Sia's "Rainbow" - REACTING Live!

Sex And The City Author Candace Bushnell Reveals The Shocking Reason Why Carrie Ended Up With Mr. Big!
As they say, mother knows best!
Earlier this week, Us Weekly spoke to Sex And The City author Candace Bushnell at their Stylish New Yorkers party where she dropped a MAJOR bombshell regarding Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).
When asked if the sex columnist should've stayed with ex-boyfriend Aidan (played by John Corbett), Bushnell responded:
[Image via WENN.]