Move over, Pennywise!

As you know, at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift debuted her music video for Look What You Made Me Do where she pokes fun at her various personas.

In the beginning scene, the Shake It Off singer rises from her grave — you know, because the old Taylor is dead — as a zombie, and starts wreaking havoc!

On Friday, Miz Swift posted a video that shows the amount of work it took to transform pretty TayTay into a scary looking creature!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube.]

