Why Did We Start To Dislike Jennifer Lawrence? Plus…

9/15/2017 4:26 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFilm FlickersDonald TrumpHeather LocklearDog The Bounty HunterYouTubePerezTVSelena GomezLady GaGaNicki MinajJennifer LawrenceIvanka TrumpThe WeekndKUWTKBlac Chyna

Why did we start to dislike Jennifer Lawrence?

Plus, should Rob Kardashian be playing Blac Chyna child support? Should a parent be financially responsible for their grown child's kid?

New details on Selena Gomez's kidney transplant and Fergie's divorce!

Ivanka Trump needs to quit!

Plus, Heather Locklear's shocking car accident, Lady GaGa's hospitalization and MORE!

With some exciting Nicki Minaj news to end!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!!

