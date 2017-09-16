Blac Chyna Is Looking For A HUGE Settlement From Rob Kardashian Over Revenge Porn Controversy!

One way or another, it really sounds like Rob Kardashian is going to have to drop a LOT of coin over that revenge porn meltdown from earlier this year!!

Even though Blac Chyna is actively working towards a settlement on child custody and child support with Rob, she's not close to being done with him over his little revenge porn situation… and it could cost him a LOT of money.

Related: Chyna Poached Tyga's Music Producer For New Album!

TMZ is reporting that Chyna, fuming still over the fact that Rob posted nude pics of her all over social media, is determined to get a SEVEN-FIGURE settlement from Rob!

Sources are saying that Chyna has already met with Rob's team at least once, and a "big fat check" needs to be written, and quick, or else BC is going to take him to court.

Among the things at issue here: weight loss endorsements. Chyna is apparently really mad that she lost a few weight-loss company endorsements after Rob's pics surfaced on social media, because they made it apparent she's had plastic surgery (and those weight loss companies had wanted her to be surgery-free).

Related: Rob Kardashian ‘Very Much Resents' Blac Chyna

Don't mess with BC and her money — and don't go and post revenge porn — because it'll cost you!

Let's see how much it costs Rob…

Thoughts??

Share 'em in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: blac chyna, breakups, business blitz, busted!, celebrity feuds, controversy, kris jenner, kuwtk, legal matters, porn, reality tv, rob kardashian, sex, tacky and true, tech talk, tv news, wacky