Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down In Tears On Stage At The Rock In Rio Festival — Watch HERE



Gisele Bündchen was on stage at the 2017 Rock In Rio Festival on Friday night in her home country of Brazil, when she broke down in tears as she prepared to perform John Lennon's Imagine, drawing the support of the audience in a surprisingly honest, emotional moment.

The supermodel's husband, Tom Brady, shared video of the moment when Gisele — who was at the festival raising awareness for environmental issues — got emotional when it came time to perform.

You can see the whole thing happen from Tom's Instagram account (below):



And for the record, that's Gisele saying — in Portuguese — the following (below):

"If we are all capable of imagining, we are all capable of creating, so imagine the world you want to live in. Imagine we are already living in it. Imagine."



Here's some more from her appearance at Rock in Rio (below):

Such a moving event and such a big night!!!





[Image via Instagram.]

