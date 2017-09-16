Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV, Grace VanderWaal >> Grace VanderWaal's "So Much More Than This" - REACTING Live!

Grace VanderWaal's "So Much More Than This" - REACTING Live!

9/16/2017 3:42 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteYouTubePerezTVGrace VanderWaal

She's the girl with the ukelele from America's Got Talent! Is she living up to her potential?

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
Next story »
CNN's Brooke Baldwin Ends Interview After Clay Travis Said He Believes In 'The First Amendment And Boobs' — WATCH!
See All Comments