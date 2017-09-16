Leah Remini Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith Of Being A Scientologist: 'I Know Jada's In'

Wow — Leah Remini sounds pretty sure of herself!!

In a new interview out with the Daily Beast, the former King of Queens actress is saying that she is absolutely positive that Jada Pinkett Smith is a member of the Church of Scientology.

Smith has not commented about the matter — and we're unsure about the status of Will Smith with regards to the church.

Speaking to the publication, Remini said (below):

"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."

Whoa!!!

Obviously, Smith didn't comment, as we mentioned, and it's also her call if she's to be a member of the church or not — but Leah has been spilling all the beans on Scientology recently and this is certainly one more interesting tidbit, if true.

And as for Will Smith?! Who knows!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

