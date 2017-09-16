One way or another, it really sounds like Rob Kardashian is going to have to drop a LOT of coin over that revenge porn meltdown from earlier this year!!

Even though Blac Chyna is actively working towards a settlement on child custody and child support with Rob, she's not close to being done with him over his little revenge porn situation... and it could cost him a LOT of money.

TMZ is reporting that Chyna, fuming still over the fact that Rob posted nude pics of her all over social media, is determined to get a

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]