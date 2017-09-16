Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This >> Listen To This: She Do, She Do, She Do!

Listen To This: She Do, She Do, She Do!

9/16/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Say hello to Nova Miller!

Born Astrid Fanny Granström, she hails from Sweden. And she's just 16 years old!

The youngster is serving us some disco pop with a slice of Euro goodness!

Sweet treats we like!

Check out Anything For U above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Nova Miller!

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
Next story »
Grace VanderWaal's "So Much More Than This" - REACTING Live!
See All Comments