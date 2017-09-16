Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Taylor Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Inspiration, Serena Williams, Cute!, Family, Tennis, Cuteness!, Awwwww, Amazing, Cute Kidz, Perezcious Parenting, Cute and Contemporary Families, Instagram, Heartwarming >> Celeb Kids Are Never Too Young To Have Their Own Instagram Accounts!

Celeb Kids Are Never Too Young To Have Their Own Instagram Accounts!

9/16/2017 4:59 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberInspirationSerena WilliamsCute!FamilyTennisCuteness!AwwwwwAmazingCute KidzPerezcious ParentingCute and Contemporary FamiliesInstagramHeartwarming

no title

Why wait until you're old enough to read to get your own Instagram account?!

For the children of celebs — in this case, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's new baby girl Alexis — it's never too early to get on IG!!

Related: Serena And Alexis Introduce Their Baby Daughter Via Video!

In the last three days, baby Alexis's parents have posted two different pics on her new IG account, and as you can see (below), they are SO adorable!!!

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Biceps 💪🏾A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

That second one in particular, posted late last night — so cute! And so perfect!!

We love it!!!

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Leah Remini Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith Of Being A Scientologist: 'I Know Jada's In'
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Meghan McCain to Leave Fox News Channel (EXCLUSIVE)
See All Comments