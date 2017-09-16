Celeb Kids Are Never Too Young To Have Their Own Instagram Accounts!

Why wait until you're old enough to read to get your own Instagram account?!

For the children of celebs — in this case, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's new baby girl Alexis — it's never too early to get on IG!!

In the last three days, baby Alexis's parents have posted two different pics on her new IG account, and as you can see (below), they are SO adorable!!!

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Biceps 💪🏾A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

That second one in particular, posted late last night — so cute! And so perfect!!

We love it!!!

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

