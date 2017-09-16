U2 Cancels Saturday Night St. Louis Concert Due To Public Safety Concerns

Massive demonstrations and protests in St. Louis have officially upended U2's concert in the city, with the band opting to announce early this morning that they are canceling it altogether to avoid safety issues downtown.

The Missouri city is seeing lots of public protests and demonstrations after a not guilty verdict came down early this week from a trial on a police-involved shooting there — a former police officer named Jason Stockley had been charged with first degree murder in the 2011 death of a black motorist, Anthony Lamar Smith, after a high speed chase.

The St. Louis Police Department is apparently the driving force behind U2's change in plans, as TMZ is reporting that the department informed the band and Live Nation that they are "not in position to provide the standard protection for the audience."

In other words, the police say they have their hands full with demonstrations through other parts of the city.

The band doesn't want to risk anyone's public safety by having the concert, and so things are off, at least for tonight.

More updates to come, if necessary.

[Image via WENN.]

